Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Corning by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Corning by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Corning by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

