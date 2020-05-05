Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.