Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 87.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

