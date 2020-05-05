Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 179.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $288.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.65 and a beta of 0.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.13.
In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
