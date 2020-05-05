Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 179.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $288.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.65 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.13.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

