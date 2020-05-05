Cwm LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 509.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $55.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.