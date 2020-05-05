Cwm LLC Has $120,000 Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 193.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,655,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,895,000 after purchasing an additional 66,581 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

