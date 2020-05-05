Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 12,607.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 119.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHT opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

