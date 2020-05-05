Cwm LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LDSF opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

