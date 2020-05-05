Cwm LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

