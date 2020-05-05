Cwm LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.