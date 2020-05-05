Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.8% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 146.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 47.3% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $182.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.87. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

