Cwm LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock worth $2,885,820 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR stock opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

