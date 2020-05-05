Cwm LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 142.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

ZION stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

