Cwm LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $528.84 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.71 and its 200-day moving average is $547.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

