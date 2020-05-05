Cwm LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $307.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.35. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

