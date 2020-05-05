Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after purchasing an additional 658,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,426,000 after purchasing an additional 165,588 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after purchasing an additional 276,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,377,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

