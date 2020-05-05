Cwm LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.04.

CXO stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

