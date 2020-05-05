Cwm LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

