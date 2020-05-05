Cwm LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

