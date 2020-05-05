Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UN. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.