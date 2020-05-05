CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5,840.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after buying an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,790,000 after buying an additional 295,170 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after buying an additional 332,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

