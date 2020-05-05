Cwm LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.