Cwm LLC Has $177,000 Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

