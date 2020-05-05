Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

