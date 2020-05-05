$700.71 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce $700.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $853.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

NYSE CMA opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $78.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,024 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 166,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

