RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

