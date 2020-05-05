Credit Suisse Group Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $28.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.15.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

