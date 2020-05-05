Stifel Nicolaus Raises BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $245.00

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.33.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $205.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $237.56.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.