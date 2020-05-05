Stifel Nicolaus Raises BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $245.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.33.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $205.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $237.56.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Analyst Recommendations for BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co
Cwm LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co
Cwm LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Illumina, Inc.
Cwm LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Illumina, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc Position Increased by Cwm LLC
Principal Financial Group Inc Position Increased by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Concho Resources Inc
Cwm LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Concho Resources Inc
Cwm LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Oportun Financial Corporation
Cwm LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Oportun Financial Corporation
Cwm LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc
Cwm LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report