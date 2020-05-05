Needham & Company LLC Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $30.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.15.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.56. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in 2U by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in 2U by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

