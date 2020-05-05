T-Mobile Us’ (TMUS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.63.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $88.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.