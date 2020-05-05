2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair raised 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.15.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 2U by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 995,581 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after purchasing an additional 847,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $19,968,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,595 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.