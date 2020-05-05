Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Director Purchases C$13,900.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$13,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$387,803.05.

NHK stock opened at C$1.38 on Tuesday. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 million and a P/E ratio of -12.55.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.