BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Increased to $253.00 by Analysts at Stephens

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $230.00 to $253.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $237.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.11.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,918,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

