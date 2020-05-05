Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Paul Slutzky Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Paul Slutzky acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $10,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Slutzky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Paul Slutzky bought 238 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,962.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.