$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after buying an additional 379,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after buying an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

