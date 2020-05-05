Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 28 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,921.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

