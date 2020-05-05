Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,391 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

