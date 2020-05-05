Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Stake Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,553 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.