Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,713 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.62.

SWKS stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

