State of Michigan Retirement System Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,661 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

