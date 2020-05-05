State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

CarMax stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

