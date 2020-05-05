State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 39,803 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,803 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Perspecta by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

