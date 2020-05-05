State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 37,436 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 37,436 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

