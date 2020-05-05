State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,364 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HR opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

