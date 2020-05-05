State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 38,519 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,519 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. Skechers USA’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

