State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,422 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 72.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 319,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSH opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.80.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

