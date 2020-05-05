State of Michigan Retirement System Has $36,000 Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,544 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

