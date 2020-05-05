FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to report $430.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.38 million and the highest is $454.83 million. FirstCash reported sales of $446.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

