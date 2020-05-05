Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. On average, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. ValuEngine cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

