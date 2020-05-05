Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.