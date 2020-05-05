Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.